Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP) Short Interest Down 40.0% in February

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWBBP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 3.8 %

BWBBP stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.43. 5,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.98.

Bridgewater Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.3672 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%.

Insider Activity

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

In related news, CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $75,404.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,173,812 shares in the company, valued at $21,245,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 12,498 shares of company stock worth $209,133 over the last three months.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

