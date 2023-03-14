Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,237 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.17% of Brighthouse Financial worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 70.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,841 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of BHF opened at $46.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.13.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

