Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,420,481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,528,063,000 after buying an additional 1,191,113 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,104,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,478,000 after purchasing an additional 679,250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after purchasing an additional 488,405 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 442.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,184,000 after purchasing an additional 485,410 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 919,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,113,000 after purchasing an additional 438,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Stock Up 0.3 %

AVGO stock opened at $616.47 on Tuesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $645.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $592.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $775.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $690.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $674.17.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.