Brokerages Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target at $4.40

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. JOANN has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $88.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $4.87.

Institutional Trading of JOANN

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). JOANN had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $562.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that JOANN will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in JOANN during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JOANN by 153.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

