Brokerages Set Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) PT at $104.62

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.62.

LEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays upgraded Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded Lennar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 92.9% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 44.5% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of LEN opened at $98.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Lennar has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $109.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.42.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 13.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Featured Articles

