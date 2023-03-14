Brokerages Set St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Price Target at $1,329.60

Shares of St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,339.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on STJPF shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,365 ($16.64) to GBX 1,500 ($18.28) in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC lowered St. James’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,153 ($14.05) to GBX 1,200 ($14.63) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,290 ($15.72) to GBX 1,360 ($16.58) in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,469 ($17.90) to GBX 1,430 ($17.43) in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $20.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96.

About St. James’s Place

St. James’s Place Plc engages in the wealth management business. It offers investment, retirement, protection, intergenerational wealth management, banking and mortgages, and advice for businesses. The company was founded by Nathaniel Charles Jacob Rothschild, Mark Aubrey Weinberg, and Michael Summer Wilson in 1991 and is headquartered in Cirencester, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.