Brokers Offer Predictions for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report released on Sunday, March 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NSA. StockNews.com raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $41.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.06. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $34.90 and a 1-year high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,086,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,255,126.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

