Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Short Interest Up 35.3% in February

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, an increase of 35.3% from the February 13th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Asset Management

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,709,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,289,290,000 after buying an additional 128,037 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,257 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,878 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30,651.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,097,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,564,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996,329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,285 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,029. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.27. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

