Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,433 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Shell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Shell by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,338 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 7.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shell stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $59.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $214.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75.

Shell Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHEL shares. Wolfe Research cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,900 ($35.34) to GBX 3,000 ($36.56) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. AlphaValue upgraded Shell to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,879.86.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.