Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Has $2.94 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,654 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.4% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their target price on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,886. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $293.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $313.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $304.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

