Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,123 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $832,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $38.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,231. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $47.67. The company has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

