Bunge (NYSE:BG) Shares Gap Up to $91.39

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.39, but opened at $100.73. Bunge shares last traded at $103.63, with a volume of 3,002,346 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.13.

Bunge Stock Up 13.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average of $96.06.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Institutional Trading of Bunge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.6% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 16,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

