Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) PT Raised to GBX 2,850

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,800 ($34.13) to GBX 2,850 ($34.73) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,300 ($40.22) to GBX 3,060 ($37.29) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays cut Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2,750.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($27.42) to GBX 2,340 ($28.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,841.67.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BZLFY stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $35.85. 10,835 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,562. Bunzl has a one year low of $28.79 and a one year high of $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.31.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.