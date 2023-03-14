Burlington Stores (BURL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2023 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $205.00 to $245.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Burlington Stores had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $214.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2023 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $233.00.

3/3/2023 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $240.00 to $270.00.

2/27/2023 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $219.00 to $259.00.

2/24/2023 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $225.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2023 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $222.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – Burlington Stores was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

1/13/2023 – Burlington Stores had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $230.00 to $281.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

BURL stock opened at $204.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $222.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.71. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.47 and a 12 month high of $239.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.24. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

