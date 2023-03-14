Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BYGet Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 298,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 91,301 shares.The stock last traded at $21.05 and had previously closed at $19.75.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $794.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,645,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,023,568.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 13,377 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $336,565.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,600,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,871,121.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $1,124,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,645,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,023,568.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,692. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

