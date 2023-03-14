Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 298,389 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 91,301 shares.The stock last traded at $21.05 and had previously closed at $19.75.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 6.6 %

The company has a market cap of $794.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.82.

Byline Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.13%.

Insider Transactions at Byline Bancorp

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Byline Bancorp

In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,645,601 shares in the company, valued at $291,023,568.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Byline Bancorp news, major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 13,377 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $336,565.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,600,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,871,121.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $1,124,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,645,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,023,568.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 90,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,259,692. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 100.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,731,000 after acquiring an additional 238,563 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,155,000 after acquiring an additional 81,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

