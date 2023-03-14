CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Director William L. Jews Sells 1,018 Shares

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) Director William L. Jews sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.43, for a total transaction of $289,549.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,927.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CACI International Price Performance

NYSE:CACI traded up $5.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $284.35. The stock had a trading volume of 149,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,156. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CACI International Inc has a one year low of $245.32 and a one year high of $319.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.97.

Get CACI International alerts:

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.07). CACI International had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CACI International Inc will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of CACI International

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CACI International from $313.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of CACI International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in CACI International by 262.5% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in CACI International in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in CACI International by 14.7% in the second quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in CACI International by 47.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CACI International

(Get Rating)

CACI International, Inc operates as holding company, which engages in the provision of information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for intelligence, defense, and federal civilian customers. It operates through the Domestic Operations and International Operations segment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.