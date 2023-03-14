Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Calbee, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLBEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Calbee Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CLBEY traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$4.94. 715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700. Calbee has a 1-year low of C$4.27 and a 1-year high of C$5.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.27.

About Calbee

CALBEE, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of snacks and food products. It operates through the Food Manufacturing and Sales; and Other divisions. The Food Manufacturing and Sales division handles the production of potato, wheat, and corn-based snacks and cereals. The Other division manages logistics business.

