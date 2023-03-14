Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up 2% yr/yr to ~$2.97-3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.98 billion. Caleres also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.92-0.97 EPS.

Caleres Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of Caleres stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $815.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $24.67. Caleres has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $31.13.

Get Caleres alerts:

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.56 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 48.52% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caleres will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.01%.

CAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Caleres from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CL King decreased their price objective on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $49,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,402.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,080.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $49,552.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,129,402.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock worth $659,476 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caleres

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Caleres by 523.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres during the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caleres Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.