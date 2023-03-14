Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.20. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4-6% yr/yr to ~$691.0-705.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.18 million. Caleres also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Caleres Stock Down 4.3 %

Caleres stock opened at $22.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $815.70 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.67. Caleres has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $31.13.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Caleres had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The company had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caleres will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 22nd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.01%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Caleres from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Caleres from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, CL King dropped their price target on Caleres from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

In other Caleres news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $33,523.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $33,523.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,080.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Diane M. Sullivan sold 19,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $537,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,604.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,580 shares of company stock valued at $659,476. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAL. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Caleres by 30.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Caleres by 523.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Caleres in the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Caleres during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

