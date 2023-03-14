Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CPB. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $53.28 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $41.74 and a one year high of $57.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.34.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Campbell Soup

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $164,197,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,512,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,694,000 after acquiring an additional 619,831 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.