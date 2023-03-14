Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) PT Raised to C$94.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.36% from the company’s previous close.

CNQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$87.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$97.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$91.14.

Shares of TSE CNQ traded down C$0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$74.39. 6,953,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,921. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$58.75 and a 12-month high of C$88.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The company has a market cap of C$81.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$76.24.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total value of C$719,267.80. In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Troy John Peter Andersen sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.71, for a total value of C$719,267.80. Also, Senior Officer Calvin John Bast sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.90, for a total value of C$404,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,387 shares in the company, valued at C$3,267,308.30. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 301,030 shares of company stock worth $24,153,063. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

