Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,962,000 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the February 13th total of 5,951,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 551.3 days.
Canadian Utilities Stock Performance
CDUAF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.06. 1,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,754. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. Canadian Utilities has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $32.61.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CDUAF has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Canadian Utilities in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.
