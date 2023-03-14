Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 20000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.16.

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. The company provides fresh soups and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments comprising restaurants and institutions. Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd.

