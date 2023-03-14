Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Acquires 538 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in VeriSign by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in VeriSign by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 394 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in VeriSign by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $193.68. The company had a trading volume of 136,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,440. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.25 and a 1-year high of $228.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $208.01 and a 200 day moving average of $195.48.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $404,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,514,210.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total transaction of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,733 shares of company stock valued at $16,091,912 in the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.