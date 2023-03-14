Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Buys 733 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,104,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,769,000 after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 183,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,148 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $654,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.45. The company had a trading volume of 413,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,364. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $77.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.93. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.