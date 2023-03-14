Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,161,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,715,138. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

