Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $51.69 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $51,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 362,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,286,000 after purchasing an additional 81,048 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $7.26 on Tuesday, hitting $247.48. The stock had a trading volume of 377,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,977. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $277.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.84.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

