Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank increased its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 58.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 61.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 45.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,365,741.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 675,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $68,520,671.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,365,741.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,755,044 shares of company stock worth $179,073,098 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Trading Up 7.1 %

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded up $7.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.70. 3,317,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,360,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.48.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.