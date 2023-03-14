Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Raises Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $20,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after acquiring an additional 61,884 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 976.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 126.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 45,589 shares during the period.

BATS:FLOT traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.88. 7,478,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

