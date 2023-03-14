Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 182 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ADP traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.14. The stock had a trading volume of 651,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

See Also

