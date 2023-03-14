Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 2,096 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,638,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,555,000 after buying an additional 2,315,330 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 196,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 524,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $16,564,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 624.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 389,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 335,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 493.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,202,000 after acquiring an additional 250,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of KBE traded up $2.23 on Tuesday, reaching $39.04. 4,355,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,280,354. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.12. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.