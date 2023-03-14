Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Sells 391 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,581,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,404,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,100 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12,616.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,756,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,279,086,000 after acquiring an additional 7,695,017 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,640,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,095,195,000 after acquiring an additional 119,602 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,267,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,659,000 after acquiring an additional 260,184 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 3.3 %

IWM stock traded up $5.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.96. 19,931,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,121,770. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.16 and a 200-day moving average of $181.21.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.