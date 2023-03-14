CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,413,600 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 3,945,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $1.75.
About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (CPAMF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.