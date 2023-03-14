CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,413,600 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 3,945,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $1.75.

About CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and invests in income-producing assets for retail purposes. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Office, and Integrated Developments. The Retail segment manages the retail properties in Singapore.

