Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 53,732 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,732 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.56% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $68,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE BAH opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $76.60 and a 1-year high of $112.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.51.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAH. StockNews.com cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Featured Stories

