Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 110,099 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 624,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,099 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.09% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $54,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Wit LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $96.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.60.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

