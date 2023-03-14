Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,164,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509,418 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $95,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $27.87 and a 52-week high of $44.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

