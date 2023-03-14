Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.18% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $123,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 292.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 181,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,783 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

