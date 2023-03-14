Captrust Financial Advisors Has $72.65 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,208,126 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534,465 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.18% of Devon Energy worth $72,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1,738.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.06 per share, for a total transaction of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,023,137.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.21.

DVN stock opened at $49.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.90.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

