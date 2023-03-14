Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 170,513 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,807,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,513 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.24% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $623,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $387.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $401.77 and a 200-day moving average of $392.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $464.05.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.