Cardano Reaches 1-Day Volume of $526.07 Million (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Cardano has a market cap of $12.71 billion and $526.07 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001413 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,767.61 or 0.06819912 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00068649 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00025263 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00049444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00008422 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00022010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000866 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001562 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,573,698,990 coins and its circulating supply is 34,698,327,086 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.