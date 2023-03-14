Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,875 shares during the period. Amundi grew its position in Cardinal Health by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13,599.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,719,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699,819 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $133,360,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6,373.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,259,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,180 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

CAH traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $70.32. 444,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,745. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.61 and its 200-day moving average is $74.88. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.70 and a twelve month high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 101.28%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Featured Stories

