CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Cut to C$4.25

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Desjardins from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CareRx from C$6.20 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on CareRx from C$6.50 to C$5.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

CareRx Price Performance

CareRx stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. CareRx has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $4.37.

About CareRx

CareRx Corp. engages in the provision of pharmacy and other healthcare services. It offers services for patients, solutions for insurers, solutions for employers, and solutions for long term care homes and retirement residences. The company was founded by Brenda Rasmussen on February 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

