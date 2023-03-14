Carlson Capital Management Purchases Shares of 2,631 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Carlson Capital Management purchased a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 44.4% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 478 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $99.08 on Tuesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $110.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.98. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.46.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

