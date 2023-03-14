Carlson Capital Management Sells 398 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Carlson Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OXY. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.72.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 198,392,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,213,057,997.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.71. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 52.68% and a net margin of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

