Carlson Capital Management Sells 685 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Carlson Capital Management reduced its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic by 12.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 87.8% during the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:MDT opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.45. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $114.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

