Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Update

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Cartier Silver Stock Performance

CRTIF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. 14,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,097. Cartier Silver has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.

Cartier Silver Company Profile

Cartier Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of iron ore properties and a gold property in Canada. The company owns a 55% interest in the Round Lake and Jeannine properties consisting of 111 claims covering an area of approximately 52.93 square kilometers located in the Fermont iron ore district in the Labrador Trough in northeastern Quebec.

