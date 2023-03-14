Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF) Short Interest Update

Cartier Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:CRTIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Cartier Silver Stock Performance
CRTIF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. 14,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,097. Cartier Silver has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.40.
Cartier Silver Company Profile
