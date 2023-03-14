Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) fell 5.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.09. 7,292,499 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 29,825,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CVNA. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus downgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Down 6.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.33. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Carvana by 62.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.