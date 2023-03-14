Casper Achieves Market Capitalization of $420.58 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Casper has a market cap of $420.58 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,566,180,485 coins and its circulating supply is 10,824,334,402 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,565,176,131 with 10,823,394,467 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03703144 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $8,391,385.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

