CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0971 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $78.25 million and $14.48 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0971 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00009427 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00027541 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00034683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00021272 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003801 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00214596 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,830.98 or 1.00161023 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.09231205 USD and is up 3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $11,419,530.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

