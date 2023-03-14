Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Piper Sandler

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.23% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.38.

Celanese Stock Down 3.6 %

CE stock opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day moving average is $107.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $161.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $117.15 per share, with a total value of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter valued at $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 50.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

